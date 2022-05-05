SU Surprised Students With $1,000 Shore Scholarships

by

Students ASalisbury University recently surprised students at four Wicomico County high schools with $1,000 Shore Scholarships. Winners included Emily Johnson, pictured, from James M. Bennett High School; Lily Travers from Mardela High School; Leanna Morris from Parkside High School; and Joam Jeannite from Wicomico High School. In all, more than 300 Wicomico County students have been accepted at SU for the fall semester. Submitted Photos