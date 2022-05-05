BERLIN– The Berlin Chamber of Commerce will host the 15th annual Jazz, Blues, Wine & Brews event on Main street this week.

On Saturday, May 7, visitors are invited to downtown Berlin to a day of wine tasting and live music. Officials say tickets can be purchased in advance or the day of the event.

“You can shop, dine, check out local vendors and explore Berlin at its finest,” said Larnet St. Amant, executive director of the Berlin Chamber of Commerce.

While the town has hosted a May jazz and blues event for more than a decade, this is just the second time the event will feature wine tastings. After buying a ticket, which costs $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event, participants will receive a commemorative glass and lanyard and the opportunity to taste up to 36 wines from six different vintners.

The Berlin Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Atlantic Hotel and Republic National Distributing Company to set up six tents that will each feature six types of wines. Wines will be offered from Kobrand, Pernod Ricard, Palm Bay, Delicato, Trinchero and Espirit Du Vin.

St. Amant said Burley Oak would be serving beer during the event while the Buzz Meadery and Lyon Rum would be selling their products for attendees to take home.

There will also be some vendors set up throughout town as well as live music on two different stages.

“We’re going to alternate jazz and blues music,” St. Amant said.

Performers include Everett Spells at 10 a.m., the Salisbury University Jazz Band at 11 a.m., Bryan Russo at noon, the U.S. Navy Commodores at 1 p.m., Lower Case Blues at 2 p.m., Pete Bozick & The Larks at 3 p.m. and Anthony Rosano and the Conqueroos at 4 p.m.

Saturday’s event is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with wine tasting beginning at 11 a.m.

Attendees are encouraged to park at Stephen Decatur Park and walk to Main Street.

“Come early, stay late,” St. Amant said. “It’s a fun day.”

May marks the start of a busy few months of events in downtown Berlin. In addition to hosting a farmers market every Sunday, Berlin will also be the site of Reggae Play Day on May 14, Berlin Spring Cruisers on May 21 and the Berlin Memorial Day Parade on May 30.

The annual parade begins at 11 a.m. at Stephen Decatur Middle School and ends at Henry Park with music, food, games and vendors.