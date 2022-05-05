BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity lacrosse team had an up-and-down week, sweeping two wins early and then dropping two.

The Mallards started the week with a 16-5 win over Salisbury School, followed by a 19-2 rout of Sussex Tech. Against Sussex Tech, the Mallards led 13-1 at the half and never looked back.

Last Friday, the Worcester girls fell to Archmere Academy, 9-7. The Mallards led 6-1 at the half, but Archmere roared back in the second half for the 9-7 win. Against Archmere, Worcester got three goals from Myranda Beebe, two from Emma Zajdel and one each from Nazli Unal and Madilyn Nechay.

On Monday, the Worcester girls lost to old rival Saints Peter and Paul, 19-3. The Sabres have Worcester’s number this year in the long-running series, having beaten the Mallards, 20-1, back on April 8. Worcester closes out the regular season with a pair of road games against Gunston and Cape Henlopen.