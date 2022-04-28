FENWICK ISLAND – Town officials last week voted to adopt a new ordinance on historical residences.

In an effort to preserve some of the town’s remaining cottages, the Fenwick Island Town Council last Friday voted to amend the town’s zoning code exempting historical residences from some of the town’s residential use regulations.

Councilwoman Natalie Magdeburger, chair of the town’s Charter and Ordinance Committee, said the town’s height regulations would still be mandatory, but that historic residences – single-family dwellings built prior to 1967 which have historic significance to the town – would be able to complete alterations or repairs if those alterations maintain the historic nature of the residence, as well as its original size and footprint.

“It was decreed in our 10-year comprehensive plan in 2017 that the town do things to help preserve historic cottages,” she said. “As a result of that, this ordinance was formulated because we had one of our citizens who wanted to preserve their historic cottage but because of the way our zoning ordinances are written today they wouldn’t be able to do anything because there’s two buildings on their lot. He wanted to basically maintain that property in keeping with the way it appeared back in the 1930s and couldn’t do so. This was brought as a referral from him to council and then from council to Charter and Ordinance.”

After having reviewed the town’s zoning code, Magdeburger said her committee recommended adding a definition for historic residences. The group also recommended a new ordinance that reads, “With the exception of 160-4(B) (Height regulations), which shall remain mandatory, the provisions of 160-4 shall not apply with respect to alterations or repairs to existing Historic Residences if, in the discretion of the Building Official, such alterations or repairs (a) maintain the historic nature of the Historic Residence, (b) are otherwise safe, and (c) maintain the original size, dimensions and footprint of the Historic Residence.”

In a public hearing prior to last Friday’s vote, Bunting Avenue resident John Chay explained it was he who had brought the issue to the town council, as he had wanted to renovate his home but was denied both a building permit and variance. He said he was in support of the proposed ordinance.

“I would love to see this occur,” he said, “not only for me but for others in the community that have these types of homes.”

During council comments last week, Mayor Vicki Carmean said she also supported the ordinance.

“I think this is a wonderful thing,” she said. “I think the topic of historic houses and preserving them has been discussed for many years, and this is the first step that has actually been taken to protect these houses.”

Councilman Richard Benn agreed.

“I think it will help protect what’s left of the historic nature of Fenwick Island,” he said.

Councilman Paul Breger said he also supported any measure that preserved the historic cottages.

“I find it incredible that you can still find traditional cottages in this town, considering all the storms we’ve been through and they are still standing,” he said.

After further discussion, the council voted 7-0 to amend the town’s zoning code to add a new ordinance for historic residences.

The council last week also voted to introduce an ordinance amendment on first reading. The new language would set limits on the number and size of storage containers used for building and construction, as well as time constraints on the number of days a container can remain on the property, among other things. The issuance of permits for such containers would be limited to two within a 12-month period.

“My hope is that we’re keeping it to two 15-day blocks,” said Councilman Bill Rymer.

After further discussion, the council also voted unanimously to the first reading.