Juvenile Female Assaulted

OCEAN CITY — A known local homeless man was arrested last weekend for allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old juvenile female on the Boardwalk.

Around 1 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on bike patrol on the Boardwalk was flagged down by a female victim, a 12-year-old girl, who had allegedly been assaulted outside a business. The officer was able to identify the victim through her mother, who was accompanying her.

The victim pointed out the male suspect, whom police knew from previous interactions as Charles Davis III, 39, of no fixed address.

The victim told the officer about five minutes earlier, Davis had walked up to her, but his hand around her lower back and waist area and said something derogatory to her, according to police reports. The victim told police the physical contact was unwelcomed and unwarranted, and she told Davis to get off her.

Officers interviewed the victim’s mother, who also identified Davis and corroborated her daughter’s version of the incident, according to police reports. The officer advised Davis he was under investigation for assaulting a juvenile victim, but Davis was asked for his name and date of birth, he told the officer he did not remember.

Davis was warned if he did not provide his information, he could be arrested for obstructing and hindering the investigation, but he continued to refuse to provide any accurate information. At that point, Davis was arrested on suspicion of assault and he began to yell during the arrest, attracting the attention of numerous passersby, according to police reports.

All in all, Davis was charged with second-degree assault, making a false statement, obstructing and hindering, disorderly conduct, failure to obey a lawful order and other charges.

X

Second-Degree Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested last week on assault and other charges after an alleged series of incidents with his live-in girlfriend at an uptown condo.

Around 1:55 p.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a condo at 127th Street for a reported domestic assault that had already occurred. The officer met with a female victim who advised her boyfriend, later identified as Calah Spells, 39, of Milford, Del., had text messaged her to inform he was going to leave their residence and take her cat with him, according to police reports. The victim reportedly told police Spells was intoxicated and had a history of being violent.

The victim told police there had been multiple incidents in the previous two days including Spells throwing a beer can at her on April 17, narrowly missing her head; Spells poking her in the chest, leaving a quarter-sized bruise; and Spells placing his hands around her neck, leaving two distinct bruises, according to police reports.

After those alleged incidents, the victim decided to call the police to report them. The victim told police Spells had sent her a series of threatening text messages and told her he was leaving with her cat, according to police reports. The officer reportedly observed bruising on the victim consistent with her stories about the previous alleged assaults.

The officer later spoke with Spells, who adamantly denied ever being violent with the victim. Spells also told police he was voluntarily leaving the residence and made arrangements for his elderly mother to pick him up, according to police reports. Spells did acknowledge the couple had been arguing over a belief the victim had been cheating, but said her bruising was likely caused by her falling down because she was clumsy, according to police reports. Spells reportedly told the officer he was surprised she called the police.

Based on the evidence, Spells was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. During booking, suboxone was found in the plastic box on Spells’ person and additional possession charges were tacked on.

X

DUI, Weapon Charges

OCEAN CITY — A Grasonville, Md. man was arrested for possession of a fighting knife after being detained for suspicion of driving while under the influence on the Route 90 bridge last weekend.

Last Friday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to Route 90 for a welfare check. Ocean City Communications advised a witness had called to report a female walking on the Route 90 bridge in an area where pedestrians are prohibited.

OCPD officers located a vehicle stopped on the Route 90 bridge within the corporate limits of the town and identified the driver as Ashon Whyte, 29, of Grasonville, Md. Whyte was reportedly yelling at a female in the passenger seat and he was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to police reports.

The vehicle was stopped in a prohibited area and a tow-away zone and none of the other occupants were deemed sober or with valid driver’s licenses. During an inventory of the vehicle’s contents so that it could be towed safely, officers located an assisted-opening knife in the glove compartment. According to police reports, Whyte said he was aware of the knife in the vehicle, but was unaware it was illegal within the corporate limits of Ocean City.

X

Impound Lot Trespassing

OCEAN CITY — An Arnold, Md. woman was arrested last weekend after allegedly breaking into the town’s impound lot and smashing a window of her boyfriend’s vehicle, which had been towed earlier following his arrest.

Around 3:50 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer ending a shift observed a female inside the town’s gated impound lot. The officer observed a female, later identified as Corey Tippett, 31, of Arnold, Md., screaming and beating on the roof of the vehicle with her hands, according to police reports. The officer could reportedly hear Tippett striking the vehicle from as least 50 feet away.

The officer got the impound lot key from the custody division and asked the suspect how she got into the lot. Tippett reportedly told the officer she went between a gap in the fence, and that she was attempting to get into her boyfriend’s vehicle because he had been arrested and she did not have a place to stay for the night, according to police reports.

Tippett reportedly showed signs of intoxication and she was arrested for trespassing in the town’s impound lot despite conspicuous “no trespassing” signs. The officer returned to the impound lot with a custody officer who had inspected the vehicle when it was towed in. The OCPD officer observed the front passenger-side window was shattered with an impact mark near the top and spiderweb cracks leading from it.

The officer observed the only thing keeping the window somewhat intact was the tinting on it. The officer observed a rock out of place on the ground that he believed may have been used to smash the window. Tippett was charged with trespassing, malicious destruction of property and intoxicated endangerment.

X

Suspended Sentence For Railroad Tie Destruction

OCEAN CITY — A local man arrested in February after damaging a door and a light fixture with a railroad tie pleaded guilty this week to malicious destruction of property and was sentenced to 30 days, all of which was suspended in favor of probation.

Around 9:55 p.m. on Feb. 9, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the downtown area observed a male later identified as Jude Hutchinson, 34, of Berlin, walking through a parking lot at 2nd Street with both hands under a large wooden object. The officer later determined the large wooden object was a railroad tie.

The officer observe Hutchinson walk down Wilmington Lane and continued to follow him until the officer heard a large crashing sound. The officer observed Hutchinson continue to walk south, but he no longer had the railroad tie in his hands, according to police reports.

The officer drove to the area where Hutchinson had last been seen just south of the parking lot at 2nd Street. The officer observed the roughly eight-foot railroad tie leaning up against the front door of a residence on Wilmington Lane. The officer also observed the front door was scratched and there was a large light fixture broken and dangling from the siding. The light fixture was broken from its mount and no longer lit, according to police reports.

The officer stopped Hutchinson, who appeared to be intoxicated, according to police reports. At that point, Hutchinson was placed under arrest for malicious destruction of property. During a search incident to the arrest, the officer located a bottle of Fireball whiskey with the seal broken and the lid on in Hutchinson’s jacket pocket and additional open container charges were tacked on.

On Monday, he pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, all of which was suspended. He was then placed on probation for 18 months.