OCEAN CITY — Ocean City’s Springfest Arts and Crafts Festival returns this year for the 31st anniversary, May 5-8.

Come to Maryland’s Eastern Shore for live music, art, crafts, food and more – all located in the Inlet parking lot, adjacent to Ocean City’s Boardwalk and beach.

Springfest comes to life with a diverse variety of live outdoor musical entertainment all day long for four days. Visitors should bring their appetite as the event includes delicious offerings from famous Eastern Shore delicacies to a wide assortment of food, beer and wine. Springfest, one of the top Arts and Crafts Show in the United States, features over 250 vendors selling art and crafts.

New to this year’s Springfest, there will be free opportunities for the public to watch, learn, and even try beach tennis, which combines elements of tennis and volleyball on a court size the same as beach volleyball. Open play will be offered with clinics planned and an exhibition tournament on designated courts set up behind the indoor entertainment stage.

Springfest is fun for people of all ages and admission to the four-day event is free, including daytime entertainment. Headliners for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening shows include Romeo Delight “The Ultimate Van Halen Experience,” Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas. Tickets can be purchased online at ococean.com.

The free entertainment schedule is as follows: Thursday, May 5, Indoor Stage, Noon, Recreation Dancers; 2 p.m., Among the Stars; 4 p.m., Lennon La Ricci & the Leftovers; Thurday, May 5, Outdoor Stage, 10:30 a.m., Jesse Garron’s Tribute to Elvis; 1 p.m., Poole & the Gang; 3 p.m., The Rockoholics; 5 p.m., Rick K Road Trip; and 6:30 p.m., BK and Chrissy of Radio OC.

Friday, May 6, Indoor Stage, 10:15 a.m., Rick K Road Trip; Noon, Saved by Zero; 2 p.m., Kittyback; 4 p.m., Jimmy Charles; Outdoor Stage, 11 a.m., Still Rockin’ Band; 1 p.m., Beach Bandits; 3 p.m., Rick K Road Trip; 5 p.m., Dad Jokes; 6:30 p.m., DJ Kutt.

Saturday, May 7: Indoor Stage, 10:15 a.m., Rick K Road Trip; Noon, Real Diamond “Neil Diamond Tribute Band; 2 p.m., Sapphire; 4 p.m., Randy Lee & the Saltwater Cowboys. Outdoor Stage, 11 a.m., Jukehouse Bombers; 1 p.m., Rick K Road Trip; 3 p.m., Route 50; 5 p.m., Guys in Thin Ties; 6:30 p.m. BK & Crissy of Radio OC.

Sunday, May 8: Indoor Stage, 11:30 a.m., Recreation Dancers; 1:30 p.m., Bob Lougheed & the Memphis Mafia; 3:30 p.m., Doc Marten & the Flannels. Outdoor Stage, 10:15 a.m., Island Fusion; 12:30 p.m., Mathew Street Band; 2:30 p.m., Mike Hines & the Look; 4:30 p.m., Back to the Beach Band “Beach Boys Tribute”

Hours for the event are Thursday to Saturday 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.