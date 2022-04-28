Decatur’s Lance Adams makes a move toward the goal as Worcester’s Brice Richins defends. The Seahawks pulled away for the 14-7 win against their crosstown rival. Photo by Chris Hoen

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team took down crosstown rival Worcester Prep, 14-7, at home on Monday.

For years, the annual meeting between the Decatur and Worcester lacrosse teams has been one of the highlights of the spring season. Players on both teams grew up competing with and against each other in various youth leagues and travel teams, so there is obviously familiarity.

Between the lines, the teams compete ferociously during the annual rivalry game, but when the final whistle blows, there is always mutual respect. This year, the Seahawks got the upper hand and bragging rights for the next year with a 14-7 win at home on Monday.