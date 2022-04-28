Seahawks Top Mallards in Annual Backyard Brawl

by
Seahawks Top Mallards in Annual Backyard Brawl
Decatur’s Lance Adams makes a move toward the goal as Worcester’s Brice Richins defends. The Seahawks pulled away for the 14-7 win against their crosstown rival. Photo by Chris Hoen

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s boys’ varsity lacrosse team took down crosstown rival Worcester Prep, 14-7, at home on Monday.

For years, the annual meeting between the Decatur and Worcester lacrosse teams has been one of the highlights of the spring season. Players on both teams grew up competing with and against each other in various youth leagues and travel teams, so there is obviously familiarity.

Between the lines, the teams compete ferociously during the annual rivalry game, but when the final whistle blows, there is always mutual respect. This year, the Seahawks got the upper hand and bragging rights for the next year with a 14-7 win at home on Monday.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.