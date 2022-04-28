Mark Godfrey Abbott

BERLIN — Mark Godfrey Abbott, age 69, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Tidal Health Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury.

Born on March 14, 1953, he was the son of the late Henry Abbott and Mary Baker.

Affectionally known by his championship-winning Purple Moose softball teammates as El Mouldo, Mark spent his life surfing, playing ball, playing something that resembled golf, entertaining whomever happened to be lucky enough to be seated on a nearby barstool and showing his son exactly how to be the best dad in the world.

In 1986, he drove his young son to elementary school with “Spirit in the Night” blasting from the tape deck of his old white Mustang and explained to him, “Ryan, this guy Bruce Springsteen, he’s the boss, the boss of everything.”

Later that day Mark was summoned to the principal’s office after Ryan had argued with his first-grade teacher, Mrs. Phillips, that Bruce Springsteen was the boss of the federal government, not Ronald Reagan. Mrs. Phillips is still wrong.

He met Carol, the love of his life, in 2002, and spent his later years explaining every hard-to-get joke twice to her. Their love was special and timeless, and their adventures down south to see her daughter Kelly, who Mark considered his own, kept them smiling for years.

He never missed an important occasion, he never shrugged off somebody in need, and he never took for granted any of the joys life offers as so many of us do. His sensitivity, kindness, empathy and wit were unique, and though not many are gifted with such a generous stockpile of these qualities, he never passed on sharing them with others and left this world in such a better place than he had found it.

We’re also pretty sure the term “dad joke” was coined for him, but we cannot confirm that at this time.

He is survived by his fiancé of 20 years, Carol Stange. Also surviving is his son, Ryan Abbott (Melissa), his stepdaughter, Kelly Stange, his brother, Bruce Abbott (Susan), and his two grandchildren, Miles Abbott and Hazel Abbott.

A visitation will be held at The Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland on Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until noon with a memorial service immediately following. Inurnment will be at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church following the service.

Letters of condolences may be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

Clifford Lynn Buckley

OCEAN VIEW — Clifford Lynn Buckley, age 78, passed away at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Born in Williamsport, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert Leroy Buckley and Dorothy Wolf.

He was a beloved brother, son and uncle and was a Vietnam veteran, skilled plumber, exceptional golfer, and caring friend. After returning from Vietnam and being awarded honors for his service, he served as a Naval SeaBee, stationed in Antarctica. It’s even rumored that his picture graced a National Geographic article while in his skivvies. He went on many adventures with his family and was always up for a game of “whatever new thing the kids were playing,” particularly adept at Cornhole and CanJam.

He is survived by his brother, Robert (Ron) Buckley and sister-in-law Pam; brother Paul (Craig) Buckley; nieces, Amanda Buckley and her significant other Brian Robertson, Sean Buckley, and his significant other Samantha Akshar, Amy Buckley and her significant other Brandon Gray; and great nieces Zoey Gray, Ruby Gray, Wren Robertson and great nephew Otto Robertson; and a great deal of extended family.

Uncle Cliff taught us all so much, brought incredible joy to our lives, and will be greatly missed. We definitely won’t be winning any golf tournaments without him. We love you Uncle Cliff and your legacy of kindness, service and adventure will live on with your adoring family.

A private celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of The Burbage Funeral Home.

William John Wagner

SELBYVILLE — William John “Bill” Wagner, age 83, of Selbyville passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at home.

Bill was born Oct. 26, 1938 in Baltimore and was the son of the late William Ervin and Ruth Constance (Fishpaugh) Wagner.

Bill retired in 2001 from Amtote Intl. Inc. of Hunt Valley as a remote operator. He enjoyed reminiscing about his many racetrack adventures. His favorite was as a young man in 1973 at Churchill Downs working the odds board in the historic win of Secretariat. In the earlier years he was an avid hunter and fisherman receiving several Maryland certificates, later losing interest in the hunt, he thoroughly enjoyed observing the waterfowl and fishing cycles with his wife Shelley. A kind and gentle soul who never met a stranger was how he was recently described.

He is survived by his loving wife and constant companion of 33 years Shelley Dryden Wagner; two sons Stephen T. Wagner of Berlin and Kevin A. Wagner of Bishopville; one brother, Louis “LR” Wagner (Deanne) of Reisterstown; four grandchildren, Derek Miller of Frederick, Andrew Wagner, Brenden Wagner and Benjamin Wagner all of Berlin; and one great -grandson, Weston William Wagner of Berlin. In addition, also surviving are three sister-in-laws, Darlene Hall (Danny) of Waynesboro, Va., Sherry Riggin and Sheila Milliner both of Crisfield; brother-in-law Bill Justice(Lynn) of Pocomoke; and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Bill.

He was preceded in death by his parents and in laws, William E. and Joyce T. Justice.

At this time, no public memorial service has been planned per his request. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ducks Unlimited Memorial Contribution, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, Tenn. 38120 (ducks.org).

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Matthew F Schmuff

BERLIN — Matthew F Schmuff was born on March 9, 1974 and passed peacefully on April 1, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his mother Pam Schmuff (nee Haus), grandparents William and Libby Schmuff and uncle “Bobby” Schmuff.

Matt was born and raised in northern Baltimore County, also known as the Hereford zone. After high school Matt accomplished many traits cooking,

bartending, carpentry as well as the gift of gab. Matt had many friends and made a lot of people smile.

He worked for years alongside his uncle, Bob Schmuff in many different clubs/bars and restaurants; Daytonas, Thunderdome, Dicks Half Way Inn and Dicks Dock Bar.

The last eight years he spent with family on the Eastern Shore.

Throughout all of Matt’s ups and downs in life, his greatest accomplishment was the birth of his son Lance Ridgley. They had the joy of working together for many years and during Lance’s most formative years, Matt taught him carpentry and flooring. Matt and Lance shared in day-to-day life and were best friends.

He has left behind his son Lance, father and stepmother Bill and Marlene, sister Lauren (Steve), aunt Beverly (Thom), niece Morgan (Riley), great niece and favorite playmate Nora, great niece Ella and nephew Hunter Kurtz as well as many friends.

To say he will be missed is an understatement for he made such a presence.

A Celebration of Life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 22nd at the Marlin Club, 9659 Golf Course Road in Ocean City.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com

Frederick Jay Heinlen, Sr.,

OCEAN PINES — Frederick Jay Heinlen, Sr., age 89, of Ocean Pines died Monday, April 25, 2022 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. His was born in Sharon, PA and was the son of the late Robert Leslie and Geraldine (Shoemaker) Heinlen.

He retired from AMP, Inc. as a mechanical engineer. He had been a Mason for 60 years and was a member of Evergreen Lodge #153 and Tall Cedars of Lebanon. He was the treasurer and a member of the Ocean Pines Boat Club, member of the Community Church at Ocean Pines, the American Legion, the VFW, and volunteered at Atlantic General Hospital. He was also an airplane pilot and a U.S. Army and Airforce veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Kathryn L. Heinlen of Ocean Pines; three children, Frederick J. Heinlen II and wife Jo of Ocean Pines, Jo Anne Heinlen Stepp and husband Doug of Mechanicsburg, Pa. and Robert D. Heinlen and wife Kelley of Carlisle, PA; a brother, Roy E. Heinlen and wife Zane of Weslaco, Texas; a sister, Roberta Slater of Columbus, Ohio; sister-in-law, Betty Heinlen of Cape Coral, Fla.; brother-in-law, Don Reed of Hermitage, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Krista Follmer (Nick), Lauren Wist (John), Kelly Enders (Tim), Leah Unseth (Elliot), Kathleen Enders, Karis Sheffer (Paul), Caitlin Heinlen and Robert Heinlen Jr. (Ashley); and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Leslie Heinlen and a sister, Donna Reed.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Community Church at Ocean Pines in Berlin with Rev. Bob Harris and Rev. Dale Brown officiating. Friends may call an hour before the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Fla. 33609 or to the Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Road, Berlin, Md. 21811.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com.