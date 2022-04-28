Maryland State Society DAR Members Honored

FFour Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapters on the Eastern Shore recently honored their respective members serving as officers of the Maryland State Society DAR at the Poplar Hill Mansion in Salisbury. Pictured from left to right are General Perry Benson Chapter Regent Jerry Seiler, State Treasurer Libby Hinson, State Registrar Sue Brenchley, Great Choptank Parish Chapter Regent Robin Herman, Maryland DAR State Regent Mernie Crane, State Curator Lee Ellen Griffith, Samuel Chase Chapter Regent Marion Robinette, State Editor Pat Arata and General Levin Winder Chapter Regent Gail Weldin.