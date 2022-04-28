Former Seahawk Aluma Declares for NBA Draft

BERLIN- Former Decatur basketball standout Keve Aluma, who led Virginia Tech to a stunning championship in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) tournament this spring announced this week he was declaring for the NBA draft.

Aluma, a three-year starter at Decatur, started his college career at Wofford College, then followed his coach to Virginia Tech, where he enjoyed a stellar career culminating with a win over Duke in the ACC tournament championship. With one year of eligibility remaining, Aluma this week announced he was hiring an agent and entering the 2022 NBA draft.

