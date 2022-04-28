Decatur Nine Remains Perfect at 13-0

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team stayed on a major roll this week, sweeping four games to improve to a perfect 13-0 on the season.

The recent run started with a narrow 7-6 win over Queen Anne’s last Wednesday. The Seahawks followed that close win with a pair of blowouts including a 21-0 win over Crisfield last Thursday and a 19-1 won over Washington on Monday. On Tuesday, the Seahawks downed Parkside, 6-2, in a battle between Bayside South rivals.

