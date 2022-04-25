"Approaching Geese," a statue recently installed at the Ocean City Convention Center, is pictured above. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

OCEAN CITY – Officials celebrated the resort’s newest piece of public art at a dedication last week.

On April 22, municipal officials joined representatives of the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) to dedicate “Approaching Geese,” a statue recently installed along the bay outside the Ocean City Convention Center. The six-foot-tall bronze statue was created by William and David Turner of Turner Sculptures in Onley, Virginia.

“It’s an honor to be here,” Mayor Rick Meehan said. “What a beautiful day to dedicate this sculpture.”

According to David Turner, the sculpture was initially installed outside a home in Chicago. When the owner sold the property, however, the sculpture became available and he reached out to the public to see if there was any interest. Members of OCDC decided to bring the bronze work of art, which depicts geese in flight, to the resort.

“I’m honored to have another piece here in Ocean City,” Turner said.

Meehan said the sculpture, which is OCDC’s 10th public art project, was the perfect complement to the convention center.

“There’s going to be thousands of people throughout the summer, throughout the year, that come out here and have an opportunity to view this,” he said of the bayside statue. “I’m sure we’re going to get numerous compliments about this.”

The mayor also praised OCDC for its commitment to art in the resort.

“Public art has really taken off I think as a result of OCDC and your public art committee,” he said. “This is just another example of that. Showcasing the arts in Ocean City is just another message we give to the visitors and our residents that art is important, and it is part of what we do in Ocean City. This certainly helps us communicate that to everyone.”

Kevin Gibbs, a member of OCDC’s public art committee, thanked the donor who supported the project. Those who made contributions include Herman H. and Eunice Q. Sorin Endowment for Ocean City, Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, Telescope Pictures, C. Terry and Janet Hough, Paul and Patricia Dufendach, Jon and Judy Tremellen, In Memory of Milton and Thelma Conner, Harrison Group, Delaware Elevator, Worcester County Commissioners, Ocean City Hotel-Motel-Restaurant Association and the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce. He thanked Village Greens for landscape design and Signs Illustrated for signage.