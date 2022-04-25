Members of the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club are pictured volunteering at a Youth ID event, held at Pocomoke Elementary School. Submitted Image

OCEAN CITY – A local organization is celebrating 50 years of service within the community.

This year, the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club celebrates its 50th anniversary. With five decades spent serving the community’s youth, 50th Anniversary Committee Chair Charles Smith says club members are eager to see where the next half century takes them.

“Our goal is to make sure kids have the opportunity to be all they can be,” he said. “And I think we can do that because, like other service organizations, we have people who care and want to do it right.”

Smith said the organization’s commitment to the community first began in April 1972, when 30 members banded together to form the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club. By May 6 of that year, the club was presented its charter at the Commander Hotel in Ocean City. Hotelier John Lynch served as the club’s first president.

“Somebody in the Salisbury Optimist Club indicated that they thought there should be an Optimist Club in the Ocean City area,” Smith explained. “It took them about four or five months to get 30-something people together, but it was chartered in 1972.”

Since its inception, the club has grown to include more than 100 members and several community programs, all made possible through donations and fundraising efforts.

“We’re the largest Optimist Club in the state of Maryland,” Smith said, “and we have the largest budget, of over $200,000 a year.”

Smith noted that events such as its annual golf tournament and Seaside Boat Show allow the Optimist Club to support local youth through arts and oratorical contests, WeXL award banquets, recreational and sports activities and scholarships, to name a few.

To date, the organization has donated in excess of $8.5 million to local programs, including $150,000 to Worcester Youth and Family Counseling Services and $2.5 million in scholarships to Pocomoke, Snow Hill and Stephen Decatur high school students.

“At this time, we’re giving $15,000 a year to Pocomoke seniors, $15,000 a year to Snow Hill seniors and $40,000 to $50,000 a year to Stephen Decatur seniors, since it’s three times as large as the others …,” he said. “We have donated more than $2.5 million to over 500 kids. That’s a lot of money.”

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Smith said the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club will host a dinner at the Ocean City American Legion on April 30, during which local and state members will join for presentations, live music and food.

He noted that the organization’s success would not be possible without the support of the community and the volunteer efforts of Optimist members.

“We’re very happy with the strong people that we have, and we expect to be around a long time providing these services,” Smith added. “We also have a strong organization behind us with Optimist International, which is in 25 countries and almost every state.”

Smith said those interested in learning more about the Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club can visit ocberlinoptimistclub.org. Meetings are held monthly at the American Legion.

“Our motto is ‘Friend of Youth’ and we’ve been very involved with the community,” he said.