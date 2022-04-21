Microbrewery Planned For Embers Property OCEAN CITY – A microbrewery is now being planned as part of the redevelopment of the Embers property in Ocean City. The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC), which oversees the sale of alcoholic beverages in Worcester County, approved changes to the plans for the site occupied by The Embers Restaurant for decades. The… Read More »

Berlin Administrator's Retirement Effective Friday; 'Operational Announcement' Set For Monday Meeting BERLIN – Despite a contract into 2023, Berlin Town Administrator Jeff Fleetwood will step down this week. Fleetwood, who has served as town administrator since 2019, informed officials Monday he wanted to retire. Though he offered to stay into June, Mayor Zack Tyndall advised him Friday would be his last day. "I've thoroughly enjoyed the…

County's Divided Vote For $11.2M Sports Complex Proposal Mirrors Crowd; Speakers Evenly Divided For, Against BERLIN – After hours of public input, county officials voted 4-3 to move forward with purchasing land west of Stephen Decatur High School for a sports complex. The Worcester County Commissioners voted 4-3 Tuesday to proceed with buying 95 acres for a sports complex and to bond $11.2 million for the project. The decision came…