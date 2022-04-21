Worcester Prep Students Completed Educational Outreach Program

Students GA group of both Middle and Upper Worcester Preparatory School students completed an intensive educational outreach program, U.S. Constitution Course: An American View of Law, Liberty and Government. The course was administered by the Institute on the Constitution. Pictured with their certificates, from left, are Laney Hoch, Isabella Fernley, Lara Owens, Olivia Owens, Cole Myers, Sage Myers and Eliza Myers. Jackson Fernley is not pictured.