Lions Den Receives Donation for New Roof

EOcean City Lioness Lions Club President Bev Topfer presented a check for $5,000 to Ocean City Lion and 22B Past District Governor Norm Cathell for a new roof on the Lions Den on Airport Road which was badly damaged in a recent storm.  It was a gesture of appreciation for the support that the original Lions Club has given the Lionesses for over 40 years.