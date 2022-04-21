OC Vietnam Veterans of America Donate to Eagle Scout Project

dOcean City Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1091 members Bob Gilmore, left, and Chuck Porter presented  a check for $1,000 to William Kozma to help finance his Eagle Scout project, building a gazebo at Most Blessed Sacrament School for the students and teachers to use. The gazebo will be dedicated in memory of Mark Record, the school’s former principal and Kozma’s mentor. Kozma is a member of Selbyville Scout Troop 2173. He is a junior at Stephen Decatur High School.