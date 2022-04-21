Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club Held Oratorical Contest

Students DThe Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club held its oratorical contest last month at Stephen Decatur Middle School. Pictured, from left, are Lily Sperry (third place); Jessica Beck (first place); Sharon Sorrentino (Optimist Club member who coordinated the contest); Saylor Amos (second place); and Jonah Ridgely (fourth place).