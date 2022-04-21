Seahawks Rout WiHi, Record Now 9-0

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team routed Wicomico, 22-0, last week to run their season record to a perfect 9-0.

After a narrow 5-4 win over Snow Hill early last week, their closest margin of victory on the season, the Seahawks routed Pocomoke, 21-1, last Wednesday, followed by the 22-0 blanking of Wicomico the following day. In the pair of wins, Decatur scored 43 runs while allowing one. The Seahawks are now a perfect 9-0 on the season.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.