Worcester County NAACP Helped with Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore Inspire 2022 Event

by

Community EWorcester County NAACP Branch #7029 helped with the Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore Inspire 2022 event at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. The career exploration event exposes eighth graders to jobs on the shore.  Worcester NAACP members were part of the Welcome & Exit Team, greeting students and showing them where to report. Pictured are Catherine Freeman, Ivory Smith, President, Linda Hilliard, and Christine Clark.