Grant Award Presented by Arts Council and OC Film Fest

Community fNancy Howard, board member of the Worcester County Arts Council, and Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League of Ocean City, present filmmaker Fiona O’Brien of Bishopville, Md., with a $1,500 grant award funded jointly by the Arts Council and the Ocean City Film Festival. The grant supports O’Brien’s creation of a new film that will interpret through dance the formation of the Ocean City Inlet during the Hurricane of 1933.