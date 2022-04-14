ARIES (March 21 to April 19): A sudden change of plans could lead to a misunderstanding with a friend or family member. Be ready to offer a full explanation of your decision. A past favor is returned.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Expect pressure from those who want you to change your position on a matter of importance. However, the determined Bovine will be able to withstand the bullying and win out.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): It’s time to stop dwelling on past disappointments and move on to other possibilities. By week’s end, you’ll be meeting new people and making new plans for the future.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A long-simmering situation between co-workers threatens to heat up and could create problems with your work schedule. Best advice: Consult a supervisor on how to proceed.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You might have just learned that someone close to you is keeping a secret. And, of course, the Cat’s curiosity has gone into overdrive. But be patient. All is revealed soon enough.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Don’t give up. The recognition citing the good work you recently did will come through. Meanwhile, an opportunity opens up that can lead to a lot of traveling later on.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A financial crunch eases, but it’s still a good idea to keep a tight rein on what you spend for nonessentials. Education becomes a major focus as the week winds down.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Recent encounters with stressful situations could require some restorative measures to get your energy levels back up. Talk to your doctor about a diet and exercise program.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): New connections follow changes on the job or in your personal life. But keep your feelings reined in until these relationships have a chance to develop.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Pay more attention to your aches and pains, but avoid self-diagnoses. Seek professional advice to make sure these problems won’t lead to something more serious.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You love doing research and learning new things, so you’ll be happy to know that education becomes a big part of your life at this time, and for some time to come.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your Piscean penchant for doing things logically could be challenged by an equally strong emotional reaction to a new situation. Best advice: Keep the two factors in balance.

BORN THIS WEEK: You love music and nature. You would be an excellent environmentalist, as well as a fine singer or musician.

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.