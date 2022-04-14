Decatur Sweeps Pair to Remain Unbeaten

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team this week swept a pair of games to remain perfect on the season.

The Seahawks blanked Kent Island, 10-0. Decatur then edged county rival Snow Hill, 5-4, in their tightest game of the season to improve to a perfect 7-0.

