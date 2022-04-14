BERLIN — The 15th Annual Native Plant Sale is underway, hosted by the Lower Shore Land Trust (LSLT). Orders are being accepted until April 29 and will be filled and ready for pickup on May 6-7.

There will be more than 125 varieties of native plants, shrubs, and trees – an offering of plants with blooming times from March through October. Native plants beautify landscapes and support a healthier environment. The populations of pollinators like bees, butterflies, dragonflies, etc., have been on a sharp decline over the past decade. Declines in pollinating insects and birds is a big problem because one out of every three bites of food requires pollination. Furthermore, more than 90% of all known flowering plants, and almost all fruits, vegetables and grains, require pollination to produce crops. This event seeks to celebrate pollinators and educate the public on their vital importance.

Orders for this event must be placed by Friday, April 29. The order form is available at www.lowershorelandtrust.org on the News and Events page.