PCs for People Donates to Wor-Wic

Community DPCs for People, a national nonprofit, partnered with the Maryland Department of General Services to bring 90 personal computers to students enrolled in Wor-Wic’s Maryland high school diploma and English as a Second Language (ESL) programs. Wor-Wic adult education student Ashley Brummell, right, is pictured getting her free computer from Warren Gatewood of PCs for People.