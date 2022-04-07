Twenty-five Worcester Preparatory School students were inducted into the Pablo Picasso Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica and eight students were inducted into the Societe Honoraire de Francais Chapitre Bastille at the WPS Spanish and French Honor Society Induction Ceremonies. Below left, French inductees are Elizabeth Becker, Natalie Chadwell, Cooper Ludt, Moorea Phillips, Natasha Richter, Hunter Simons, Ava Nally and Morgan White. Below right, Spanish inductees were Koda Bauer, Ava Conaway, Emma Crivella, Elaine Elrick, Sara Freih, Ansley Gardner, Adam Hafez, Vanesska Hall, Luke Hopkins, Isabella Huber, Mia Lovitt, Dylan McGovern, Esther Mehilli, Joan Gonzalez, Madilyn Nechay, Ashlyn Roselle, Dylan Simons, Reagan Sterrs, Summer Vent, Tristan Weinstein, Evelyn Westman, Caitlin Williams, Claire Windrow and Kathy Zhang.