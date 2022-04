Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a sup-

port group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

April 8: Annual Cash Bingo

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding their annu-al cash bingo at the main station on Friday, April 8. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early birds begin at 5:45 p.m. Regular games begin at 7 p.m. There will be 20 regular games, two specials and jackpot and a 50/50 raffle. Food and beverages available for purchase. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your limited tickets.

April 8: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will hold a carryout only crab cake dinner 4-6:30 p.m. Cost is $14, crab cake sandwich with green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24, two crab cake sandwiches with green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; and $10, crab cake sandwich.

April 9: Anglers Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at the Ocean Pines Library at 9:30 a.m. The club will present flounder fishing videos followed by discussions by expert club flounder fishermen Budd Heim and Frank Tortella. In addition, Allison Barton from the Worcester County Developmental Center will discuss a request for support for a program to teach fishing to their clients.

April 9: Spring Bazaar

Homemade chicken salad, soups, oyster sandwiches and baked goods are on the menu for the Mostly Drive-Thru Spring Bazaar of Allen Asbury United Methodist Church in Allen from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Allen Community Hall. The church’s popular chicken salad and savory soups (vegetable beef soup, bean soup, chicken noodle soup) will be available by quart or pint for take-out. Pre-orders for chicken salad and soup are due by April 8 by calling 410-546-2043 or 410-430-2984. A limited amount of soup and chicken salad will be available for purchase without pre-order, so plan to come early in the day for best selection. Oyster sandwiches and fried hot dogs will be sold inside and at the drive-thru window.

April 10: Special Church Service

The Right Reverend Santosh Marray, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Easton will be celebrating services at St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Church in downtown Ocean City on Palm Sunday. Bishop Marray will be joined by the Reverend Carl Mosley in celebrating the Holy Eucharist and commencing Holy Week observances in the parish. A reception will follow.

April 12: Sportfishing Meeting

The Atlantic Coast Sportfishing Association is having its next meeting at the American Legion of Berlin Post #123 at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker is Capt. Ron Callas, who will be speaking and sharing tips on fishing offshore.

April 15: Good Friday Fish Fry

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 will hold at noon till it’s all gone including fried shrimp, fried oysters, fried flounder, hush puppies, fries, cole slaw and dessert. $15 eat in or carry out. Post 166, 23rd Street, OC.

April 15: Oyster Fritter Sandwiches

American Legion Post 123 will hold from 2 p.m. until for $9 each. Public is welcome.

April 21: OP Boat Club Meeting

The Ocean Pines Boat Club’s annual Spring General Meeting in the Ocean Pines Community Center’s Assateague Room. Doors open at 6 p.m. for socializing and light refreshments. Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Speaker is Michael Castoro and his subject is “The History of the Pride of Baltimore.” Public invited.

April 23: Bikers For Autism

Join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation for the Inaugural Bikers for Autism ride. This premier event will raise funds for the Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County. Bike registration will be held from 9-11 a.m. at The Cork Bar (motorcycles park along Wicomico St.) followed by the ride, escorted by the Wicomico and Worcester County Sheriff’s departments. Following the ride, join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation and other enthusiasts from noon to 3 p.m. for a block party sponsored by The Cork Bar, The Bearded Clam and Crawl Street Tavern with live music from The Chest Pains. The $25 registration fee includes a buffet lunch and non-alcoholic beverages. All are welcome to join the ride and the block party. There will be silent auctions, raffles, and a 50/50 raffle.

April 23: Drive Thru Church Lunch

From 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, home-made soups including peas and dumplings and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

April 23: Fenwick Cleanup

Fenwick Island Environmental Committee to sponsor Bay to Beach Cleanup in celebration of Earth Day. Event begins at 8:30 a.m. Gather at Town Hall for refreshments, assignments, supplies and a commemorative token.

April 24: CRICKET Center Walk

The CRICKET Center, Worcester County’s only Child Advocacy Center, will hold the 9th annual “5K Fun Walk for Kids” event on the Ocean City Boardwalk from noon until 3 p.m. A rain date has been scheduled for Saturday April 30. Proceeds from the event will directly support children that have witnessed or experienced abuse in Worcester County. Registration is $25 per person and includes the walk, admission to a reception following the walk with refreshments, swag bag, and other kid-friendly activities. Trophies will be awarded during the reception for both the top individual fundraiser and team fundraiser. www.thecricketcenter.com to register or call 410-641-0097 or on the day of the event beginning at 11 a.m. at Hooters Restaurant, 5th Street and the Boardwalk.

May 7: Native Plant Sale

Assateague Coastal Trust’s 23rd Annual Native Plant Sale will be held at its office at 10959 Worcester Hwy. in Berlin from 8 a.m.–1 p.m. Online orders encouraged. Explore ActForBays.org/PlantSale to view a wide selection of native sun and shade plants. New for this year, Assateague Coastal Trust is offering a few native grasses and sedges for those looking to ascent their property.

May 6: Spring Dinner Meeting

The Worcester County Historical Society will hold its annual spring dinner meeting at the Pocomoke Community Center on Market Street. Dinner guests will learn about Worcester County’s past from Dr. Ray Thompson, retired history professor at Salisbury University while enjoying a delicious meal of chicken and dumplings with all the fixings prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary. Doors will open for the event at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased by sending a check to Robert Fisher, WCHS Treasurer, 230 South Washington St., Snow Hill, Md. 21863. The deadline for reservations for the dinner, which is open to the public, is April 29.

May 11: Hospice Fundraiser

Coastal Hospice will be hosting its

annual signature event, Taste of Finer Things! featuring a pairing of fine wine and delectable food from local restaurants. This spectacular evening is a chance to sample some of the best that the Ocean City area has to offer. Reservations for this sell out event are $100/-person and includes open bar, wine and food pairings, live entertainment and dancing by “On the Edge” Band, free play, and so much more at the Ocean Downs Casino 6-9 p.m. To learn more about Taste of Finer Things, sponsor or attend, www.coastalhospice.org/-taste/.

May 12: Wine Night At Museum

The Ocean City Life Saving Station Museum is partnering with The Buzzed Word to bring “Wine Night at the Museum.” Free from 5-7 p.m., offering wine, refreshments, music by Jack Worthington and book signing with local author and historian Bunk Mann.

May 14: Plant Sale

Worcester County Garden Club Plant Sale and Gathering at Windmill Creek Winery in Berlin, noon-3 p.m. Rain date is May 21. Club will have seed and bulb planting workshops for kids and adults, floral demonstrations, 50-50 raffle and ask a local gardener and Master Gardener table.

May 14: Fun Pines Run

Families of all ages are invited to enjoy a day of fitness fun as the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department hosts its first one-mile fun run/walk on Saturday, May 14 beginning at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. The event, which will include a 1-mile walk or run around the South Gate Pond and a variety of other fun activities, is designed to encourage families to exercise together. The after-walk party at the park will last until 2 p.m. and will feature moon bounces, face painting, music, vendors and giveaways, all of which are included in the registration fee. Food will also be available for purchase. To register, call at 410-641- 7052.

June 11: MAC Walk

Registration is under way for MAC’s Soles for Seniors, a one-mile walk stepping off from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center. Registration and check-in starts at 8 a.m., the walk begins at 9 a.m., and a-wards and food are planned for 10 a.m. Registration is $10 and includes a visor, breakfast and the awards ceremony. Donate a total of $50 (which includes registration) and also get an event T-shirt. All ages are welcome. Children under age 5 walk for free and don’t need to register. Proceeds will benefit MAC’s Life Bridges Dementia Dare Day Program and Connections senior center activities. To register, visit www.macinc.org.