ARIES (March 21 to April 19): The Lamb loves to be surrounded by flocks of admirers. But be careful that someone doesn’t take his or her admiration too far. Use your persuasive skills to let him or her down easily.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): This is a good time to begin setting far-reaching goals and connecting with new contacts. Aspects also favor strengthening old relationships — personal and/or professional.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A personal disappointment should be viewed as a valuable learning experience. Go over what went wrong and see where a change in tactics might have led to a more positive outcome.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Don’t leave projects unfinished or personal obligations unresolved, or you might find yourself tripping over all those loose ends later on. A relative has important news.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Expect a challenge to the usual way you do things. Although you might prefer the tried-and-true, once you take a good look at this new idea, you might feel more receptive to it.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Much work has yet to be done to polish a still-rough idea into something with significant potential. Expect to encounter some initial rejection, but stick with it nonetheless.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): There still might be some communication problems in the workplace, but they should be resolved soon. Meanwhile, that “tip” from a friend should be checked out.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): A new relationship appears to need more from you than you might be willing to give right now. Best advice: Resist making promises you might not be able to keep.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): That restless feeling encourages you to gallop off into a new venture. But remember to keep hold of the reins so you can switch paths when necessary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A demanding work schedule keeps the high-spirited Goat from kicking up his or her heels. But playtime beckons by the week’s end. Have fun. You earned it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You’re beginning to come out from under those heavy responsibilities you took on. Use this freed-up time to enjoy some much-deserved fun with people close to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Before you get swept away by a tidal wave of conflicting priorities, take time to come up for air, and reassess the situation. You might be surprised by what you’ll find.

BORN THIS WEEK: Your leadership qualities are enhanced by a practical sense of purpose that keeps you focused on your goals.

