OC Paramedics and EMTs Trained with High Fidelity Manikins from Guard Scientific

Community EThe paramedics and EMTs of Ocean City have been training with high fidelity manikins from Guard Scientific thanks to assistance from the Ocean City Paramedics Foundation.  Here Galen Curtis, RN, NRP gives a demonstration to members of the foundation. The first purchase was the HAL 3201 Advanced Multipurpose Adult Simulator (HAL). HAL is completely wireless allowing for training in situ and rapid deployment.  HAL has been a key asset in shift drills, biannual paramedic recertification, new employee testing and interdepartmental training.