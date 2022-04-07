Property, Kittens Tossed

OCEAN CITY — A local man was arrested last weekend after allegedly assaulting a female victim and destroying and throwing her belongings, including three newborn kittens, out of her residence.

Around 11:10 p.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a residence on East Biscayne Drive for a reported domestic dispute. The officer arrived and parked slightly down the street and walked toward the residence, according to police reports. As the officer approached, a female was observed outside pacing around with a phone in her one hand and an unknown object in her other hand, according to police reports.

The officer reportedly observed another individual, later identified as George Ruark, 39, of Ocean City, walking toward the female while screaming at her. The officer observed Ruark walk toward the female victim at a fast pace, raise his arms near his chest and run into, knocking her back about three feet, according to police reports.

There was a large tree in front of the residence that partially obscured the officer’s view. The officer immediately started giving commands to Ruark, and once he saw the officer he sat down on the ground and he was placed in handcuffs, according to police reports.

The officer interviewed the victim and learned the unknown object she was holding in her hand was actually three small kittens. Ruark became defensive and told the officer he had tripped on something, which is why he had slammed into the victim. When the officer allowed Ruark to show where and what he had allegedly tripped over, he stumbled and showed signs of intoxication, according to police reports.

Ruark reportedly told police he had been arguing with the female victim and that she had punched in the face. Ruark told police during the argument the couple had started throwing things at each other, according to police reports. He was reportedly unable to keep his story straight.

Officers interviewed the victim, who reportedly told police Ruark had been out and when he came home, they began to argue. The victim reportedly told police Ruark began throwing her property out of the residence after he had broken numerous items of her property by throwing them and stomping on them, according to police reports.

The victim also told police during the argument, Ruark also took three newborn kittens and threw them out of the residence onto the concrete sidewalk, according to police reports. The victim also told officers Ruark had grabbed her face as she attempted to call 911, according to police reports.

Officers entered the residence and found it to be in disarray, according to police reports. The victim reported the items Ruark destroyed during the incident included a television, a portable DVD player, a DVD player, a nightstand and a chair. Ruark was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property.

Bike Theft, Assault Arrest

OCEAN CITY — An Elkton, Md. man was arrested last week after first attempting to steal a bicycle and then allegedly assaulting a male and female attempting to stop him.

Around 11:20 p.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers were dispatched to a downtown bar for a reported theft and assault that had occurred. Communications advised a male suspect attempted to steal a bicycle, assaulted a female and fled the area. Communications advised a second male suspect had assaulted the owner of the bicycle and fled the area as well.

Officers arrived on the scene and met with the female victim, whose right side of her jaw was red and swollen, according to police reports. The female victim reportedly told police she was inside the bar with her fiancé, who had left his bicycle outside of the bar unsecured, according to police reports.

The female victim reportedly told police her fiancé looked out of the bar’s window and observed a male suspect operating his bicycle in the street. The male victim went outside and tackled the suspect off of his bike to retrieve his stolen property. The female victim went outside to assist and was punched in the jaw by the male suspect, who fled the area on foot, according to police reports.

OCPD officers met with the male victim, who confirmed the events described by the female victim. The male victim reportedly told police after the female victim was assaulted, he was struck in the back of the head by a second male suspect. The male victim told police he was not sure if he was struck from behind with a fist or a blunt object, according to police reports.

The male victim told police he chased the two male suspects as they ran toward the Boardwalk, but lost sight of them and returned to the bar area to speak with the officer. The male victim provided a physical description of the two suspects. Communications advised they were actively observing the two suspects on the City Watch system running on the Boardwalk in the area of 9th Street.

The two suspects were located and detained. The two victims arrived for a show-up identification and positively identified one of the two suspects, Caleb Cline, 20, of Elkton, Md., as the male who had assaulted both of them and had attempted to steal the bicycle. Cline was arrived and charged with theft and second-degree assault.

False Identification Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Salisbury woman was arrested for identity fraud and marijuana possession last weekend following a routine traffic stop during which she provided a false name to police officers.

Around 1:25 a.m. last Saturday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer stopped a vehicle at 25th Street for following too close behind his vehicle with its high beams on. The officer approached the vehicle and detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the passenger compartment.

The officer ordered the driver out of the vehicle and began a driving while impaired investigation. The officer asked the rear seat passenger for her identification and she said she did not have any identification on her, but that her name was Jennie Davis, according to police reports.

The officer checked with Ocean City Communications, which reported it found no reference to a Jennie Davis with the date of birth provided. The rear seat passenger reportedly told the officer she had a driver’s license in 2017 but had since lost it. A search of the vehicle turned up various containers of marijuana, according to police reports.

On the back seat, officers located a white purse with two credit cards in it with the names Natashia Washington and Alecsus Dupont. The officers asked the back-seat passenger if the purse was hers and she indicated it was, according to police reports. The officer asked the woman to write down her name and date of birth again and she wrote down Jennie Davids and provided a date of birth.

The officer reportedly told Davids she was lying to him about her identity and told her she would be arrested if it was determined she was lying. The officer then checked the MVA database and found Alecsus Dupont, 23, of Salisbury, with the same date of birth and confirmed her identity through her picture.

Ocean City Communications advised Dupont was wanted on two separate warrants from Salisbury, one for failing to appear for a driving while impaired case and one for a child neglect case. Dupont was taken into custody at that point. The search of the vehicle turned up over 12 grams of marijuana. Dupont was charged with identity fraud and possession of over 10 grams of marijuana.