Pictured, from left, are Kam LaBrunda, AGH Foundation Grants and Operations Officer; Sally Dowling, MD, AGH Co-Interim CEO; Robert Garner, Kelly Foods Plant Manager; Emily Tunis, 29th Anniversary Celebration Co-Chair; Steve Green, AGH Foundation Chair; Toni Keiser, AGH Vice President of Public Relations; and Sam Widgeon, AGH Foundation Event Coordinator. Submitted Photo

BERLIN – As spring approaches, Atlantic General Hospital Foundation is preparing to present one of its largest fundraising events, the annual anniversary celebration. This is a special occasion for Atlantic General Hospital as it is a time to come together to celebrate the hospital the community helped create 29 years ago.

Bob Kelly, president of Bil-Jac Foods, also known as Kelly Foods Corporation, finds great value in donating to the community hospital and has signed on to be title sponsor again this year. This year marks Kelly Food’s 18th consecutive year as Legacy Sponsor. Kelly Foods and the Kelly family have contributed more than $216,000 to Atlantic General Hospital since 2004, with plans to continue the family tradition of giving to the local community hospital as an annual sponsor of the spring celebration.

Kelly’s father always believed it was important to give back to the community and he demonstrated this by contributing financially, in addition to volunteering his time to serve the local hospital in their hometown of Medina, Ohio.

“When I moved to the Eastern Shore in the 1970s, I remember what it was like when there was no hospital in Worcester County,” said Kelly. “A local community hospital is not something that should be taken for granted. I encourage our community members to help support our local hospital in any way possible, especially during such trying times.”

Bob Kelly’s father, Bill, and Bill’s brother, Jack, founded Bil-Jac Foods in 1947 based on their passion to help dogs thrive by improving their nutrition through the best combination of ingredients, vitamins and minerals. Although the Kelly Foods headquarters is located in Medina, Ohio, they also have a presence in Berlin with their pet food plant half a mile from Atlantic General Hospital.

Additional event sponsorships are available. Several sponsorship levels include complimentary admissions to the celebration hosted by Kevin Myers and his family at their beautiful home in Berlin. Guests are encouraged to wear cocktail attire for the outdoor event that will take place, rain or shine, during the evening of Thursday, May 19 from 6 to 10 p.m. Features of the gala include an abundance of sophisticated hors d’oeuvres catered by Taste Events, an array of stylish cocktails provided by locals’ favorite establishments, and live music performed by Jellyroll for your listening and dancing pleasure.

Visit www.agh.care/agh29 to submit sponsorships or purchase admissions. All proceeds benefit Atlantic General Hospital Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and all gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law.