The Beebe Medical Foundation announced a three-year restricted grant of $370,000 from the Carl M. Freeman Foundation to help fund the purchase of a new Beebe Healthcare Mobile Health Clinic that will serve Sussex County. An initial gift of $145,000 was granted this year and the remaining $225,000 is a 1:1 matching gift challenge. Mobilizing Beebe’s substance use disorder, opioid use disorder and harm reduction teams of behavioral and mental health professionals will connect more patients to appropriate treatment options, and better support patients in their transition from addiction to treatment and beyond. Pictured, from left, are Kim Blanch, RN, director of community outreach for Beebe Healthcare, Kay Young, executive director of development for Beebe Medical Foundation, Patti Grimes, executive director for Carl M. Freeman Foundation, Michelle Freeman, chairman and president of Carl M. Freeman Foundation, and Tom Protack, president of Beebe Medical Foundation. Submitted Photo

Property Sold

SALISBURY – The McClellan Team has sold 713 Brown Street in Salisbury. The 85,000-square-foot wood frame warehouse originally served as a railroad depot in the late 1800’s and is currently being utilized as warehouse space. This marks the second time McClellan has sold this facility.

McClellan first sold the large historic warehouse in 1997 as warehouse space to a company whose primary operations ran nearby. Now, 25 years later, John McClellen and Kelly Jeter have sold the Brown Street warehouse, often referred to as “Big Brown,” again.

The McClellan Team realized the incredible potential of such a property and its ability to offer value to a prospective buyer with vision. The rough exterior hides an expansive property located in the heart of Salisbury, zoned light industrial, and offering potential buyers’ immense opportunity. Though many thought the property was a “tough sell,” the McClellan team was confident they would find the right buyer.

“The ‘Big Brown’ transaction is a testament that beauty really is in the eye of the beholder. I was pleased to work with both the buyer and seller in this transaction and I look forward to the repurposing of a building that has sat largely vacant for an extended period of time,” said McClellan.

Top Agents Named

OCEAN CITY – Rich Fleischer, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in the Mid-Atlantic region, is pleased to announce the No. 1 agent and teams companywide for 2021 sales performance in the region.

Nancy Reither, affiliated with the Ocean City – 123rd Street office, was the No. 1 agent companywide for adjusted growth commission income and units sold in 2021. She also earned the Coldwell Banker International Society of Excellence designation, awarded to the top 345 individual sales associates out of approximately 100,000 Coldwell Banker affiliated agents worldwide.

The small team achieving No. 1 companywide for adjusted growth commission income in 2021 was Marin Hagen & Sylvia Bergstrom, affiliated with the Dupont/Logan Circle office in Washington, D.C. They also earned the Coldwell Banker International President’s Premier Team designation, placing them in the top 4% of the approximately 3,600 Coldwell Banker sales teams in the U.S. and Canada.

Cain Team of OC was the No. 1 small team for units sold companywide in 2021. Team members include Anna Spann, Stephen Cain, and principal, Suzanah Cain. They are affiliated with the Ocean City – 123rd Street office. They also earned the Coldwell Banker International President’s Circle Team designation, placing them in the top 18% of the approximately 3,600 Coldwell Banker sales teams in the U.S. and Canada.

The Hulsman Group, affiliated with the Ellicott City office, and led by Nancy Hulsman, was the No. 1 large team companywide for both adjusted growth commission income and units sold in 2021. Team members include Nancy Hulsman, team lead, Jay Hierholzer, Rosemary Taylor, Jennifer Hurley, Tyler Pollon, Jason Fiegel, Gregory Born, Stephany Champion, Shekina Bradshaw, Shayna Fastovsky, Dianne Jensen, Michele Mulligan, Gohar Syed, Sophie Thomas and Lindsay Thomasson. They achieved the Coldwell Banker International President’s Premier Team designation, placing them in the top 4% of the approximately 3,600 Coldwell Banker sales teams in the U.S. and Canada.

Jessica Weisbecker, affiliated with the Towson office, was named Rookie of the Year for her sales achievements during 2021 as a new real estate agent.

Median Sale Price Rises

BERLIN – In March of 2020, at the start of the pandemic, the median home price in the lower three counties was $231,250. Over the last two years, as inventory has dropped, home prices have risen.

The Coastal Association of REALTORS reports it has seen a few months where prices have gone down a little from the month before, but overall has seen a slow increase. However, in February of 2022, it saw over a 15% increase, bringing it to a historic high of $312,250, or $81,000 more than at the beginning of the pandemic.

The cause of this increase and the continued market conditions is the lack of housing available at all levels of the market. In March of 2020, there was a 4.2-month supply of homes. There are currently 0.93 months of inventory available in the lower three counties, and it continues to drop.

The median home price is 15.6% higher than it was in January of 2022 and 21.7% higher than it was in February of 2021. There are currently only 388 active listings in the lower three counties compared to 1,353 in February 2020.

In all three counties throughout February, new settlements were down 14.9% compared to the same time last year. Individually, new settlements throughout February were up by 2.4% in Wicomico, 19% in Somerset, and down 24.7% in Worcester.

New listings in February were down 17.7% compared to the same time last year in all three counties. Individually, new listings were down by 20.9% in Worcester, 24.1% in Wicomico, and up 56.5% in Somerset from February of 2021.

Active listings in all three counties were down by 23%. Individually, there were 203 active listings in Worcester, 122 in Wicomico, and 63 in Somerset. The median days on market for February 2022 was 17, which was the same as 2021.

Stroke Center Designation

SALISBURY – Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and a major cause of serious long-term disability. For people suffering from a stroke, time is of the essence, and time is brain.

TidalHealth Peninsula Regional was recently re-designated a Primary Stroke Center by The Maryland Institute of Emergency Medical Services Systems (MIEMMS). The Salisbury hospital met all requirements following a recent and thorough survey of its systems, practices and personnel by MIEMMS. The designation is effective for a period of five years.

“By renewing its commitment and achieving re-designation as a Maryland Primary Stroke Center, TidalHealth Peninsula Regional is doing its part to ensure the people of the Eastern Shore have access to the finest care,” said Theodore R. Delbridge, MD, MPH, MIEMMS executive director. “It represents a dedication to excellence in the care of stroke patients.”

By again achieving this certification as a Primary Stroke Center, TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has proven that it has the ability to effectively provide timely care to stroke victims and can significantly improve outcomes for stroke patients. Available treatments are only effective if given promptly; as soon as possible after symptoms start.

On the Eastern Shore of Maryland, stroke percentages outpace the national average. For the U.S, according to Conduent Healthy Communities, 3.4% of the population, on average, will suffer a stroke. In Somerset County, it’s 4.5%, 4.2% in Worcester and 3.7% in Wicomico County. The prevalence of stroke regionally is clearly linked to public risk factors including tobacco use, diabetes, high cholesterol, physical inactivity and excessive alcohol consumption.