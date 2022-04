Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza

On Coastal Hwy.

Friday, April 8: Dust N Bones

Saturday, April 9: Full Circle Trio

Wednesdays: DJ Wax

Cork Bar

Sunday, April 10: Wes Davis

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, April 8: Sydney Smith

Sunday, April 10:

Hurricane Kevin

Tuesday, April 12:

Acoustic Campfire

Wednesday, April 13:

Bilenki Duo

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St.

Downtown O.C.

Friday, April 8:

Voodoo Tribe

Saturday, April 9:

The Dunehounds

Thursdays: DJ Rut

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, April 8:

DJ Greg, DJ RobCee,

People Playing Music

Saturday, April 9:

Broken Stil,

Shake The Room

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Fridays: DJ Billy T

Saturday, April 9:

The Dunehounds, DJ Jeremy

Sunday, April 10:

Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T

Thursdays: DJ Billy T

Ocean Club

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy.

In The OC

Friday & Saturday, April 8 & 9:

First Class

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Fridays: Beats By Styler

Saturday, April 9:

The Bills

Sundays: Beats By Styler

Mondays: Karaoke with Wood

Tuesdays: Beats By Wax

Wednesdays: Beats By Styler

Thursdays: Beats By Wax

Purple Moose Saloon

Between Talbot & Caroline Streets

On The Boardwalk

410-289-6953

Friday & Saturday, April 8 & 9:

Glamour Kitty

Saturdays: DJ Adam Dutch

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, April 8:

DJ Bobby O, DJ Tuff,

Jexxa Duo, Event Horizon

Saturday, April 9:

DJ Cruz, DJ Bobby O,

Triple Rail Turn,

High Five Swan Dive Duo,

The Way Outs, Gypsy Wisdom

Thursday, April 14:

Opposite Directions, DJ Bobby O