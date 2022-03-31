OCEAN CITY — Get your appetites ready as April 3 marks the beginning of a delicious time of year, Ocean City Spring Restaurant Week. Numerous area restaurants will be offering savory selections to kick off the season.

Typically, the Restaurant Week concept has been to offer fixed price menus, and some will continue to offer such, however, given that restaurants are in pandemic recovery, organizers are continuing to be flexible and there will be a wide range of menu options.

Restaurant Week has always provided a wallet-friendly opportunity for diners to try restaurants they may not have previously considered.

From fine dining to breakfast treats, this year’s restaurants are looking forward to continuing taking steps to get back to normal. Restaurant Week is actually two weeks of dining discounts, from Sunday, April 3 through Sunday, April 16.

This event allows patrons to choose the culinary delights from local chefs at reasonable prices. To view participating restaurants, visit www.oceancityrestaurantweek.com.