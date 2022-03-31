Worcester Preparatory Students Celebrated the “2-2-22”

Worcester Preparatory Middle and Upper School students celebrated the “2-2-22” date by dressing up as twins with friends or their actual twin. Fun was had during lunch, when students played games such as “Two” trivia and twin dice games.  There was also a “Two” Scavenger hunt throughout the middle school hallways. Below left, front row from left, are Wesley Wisniewski, Ayven Browne and Johnny Crossett; and, back, from left, Mac Miller, John Lynch, Jack Tunnell, Chase Thompson, Ben Rafinski and Luke Mize. Below right are Will Wells, Briar Parsons and Frank Miller.

