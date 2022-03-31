OCEAN CITY – One U.S. Navy crewmember died and two others were injured when an aircraft went down in the Chincoteague Bay near Stockton in Worcester County on Wednesday night.

The U.S. Navy E-2D Hawkeye aircraft crashed for reasons unknown into the Chincoteague Bay off George Island Landing Road in Stockton in southern Worcester County around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Several local, state and federal agencies from Maryland and Virginia, including dive teams from the Ocean City Fire Department and Salisbury responded to the crash scene and assisted with rescue and recovery operations.

Three U.S. Navy crewmembers were on board the relatively small aircraft at the time. Two were rescued and transported by Maryland State Police to NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. A third crewmember trapped inside the submerging aircraft perished during the crash.

The names of the survivors and the deceased crewmember had not been made public as of Thursday.