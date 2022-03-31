One Dead, Two Injured In U.S. Navy Airplane Crash

by

OCEAN CITY – One U.S. Navy crewmember died and two others were injured when an aircraft went down in the Chincoteague Bay near Stockton in Worcester County on Wednesday night.

The U.S. Navy E-2D Hawkeye aircraft crashed for reasons unknown into the Chincoteague Bay off George Island Landing Road in Stockton in southern Worcester County around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Several local, state and federal agencies from Maryland and Virginia, including dive teams from the Ocean City Fire Department and Salisbury responded to the crash scene and assisted with rescue and recovery operations.

Three U.S. Navy crewmembers were on board the relatively small aircraft at the time. Two were rescued and transported by Maryland State Police to NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. A third crewmember trapped inside the submerging aircraft perished during the crash.

The names of the survivors and the deceased crewmember had not been made public as of Thursday.

Untra Solar Group Advertorial

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.