BERLIN — Alma Lynne Taylor Murray, 81, passed away on March 26, 2022 at Atlantic General Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late Jesse Jarvis Taylor and Dorothy Hudson Taylor of Berlin.

Murray was a life member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, having served as Maryland State Registrar from 2003 to 2006. Other state offices she held were Maryland Advisor to Eastern DAR Schools and Chairman of the Maryland Luncheon at Continental Congress in D. C. She was a member of the hereditary Maryland organization of the national DAR Cameo Society along with her mother and daughter. Murray was Vice-Chairman of the Maryland Room Restoration project at national DAR headquarters at 1776 D Street in Washington and a member of the national and state speakers’ staffs. She was national Eastern Division Program winner for her original composition, “An Eastern Shore Patriot’s Christmas.” She served as Regent of the General Levin Winder Chapter in Worcester County from 2001 to 2003 and held other chapter offices and committees.

As a representative of the General Levin Winder Chapter, for many years she presented the DAR Good Citizens Award at Worcester Preparatory School graduations, stressing the DAR goals of patriotism, education, and historic preservation. She was also a member of the DAR Nanticoke Chapter and served as treasurer. She was a member of the Delaware State Society Daughters of the American Colonists, having served as Delaware State Regent from 2019 to 2022.

Murray was a founding member of the Board of Trustees of Worcester Preparatory School in Berlin, serving on that board for over 40 years before asking to be placed on the Honorary Board. She served on several board committees, including technology, and was active during the school’s largest building expansions. She participated in spring musicals, assembling hunt attire for the cast of “Mame,” and designing an original coat for “Joseph

and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat.” Murray was an amateur architect, having designed her home and horse barn. She served for several years on the Wicomico Hunt Club Board as representative of the social membership.

She attended the Richmond Professional Institute of the College of William and Mary, now known as VCU, and Salisbury University. Murray owned the Empress Motel in Ocean City, built by her mother, and sold to her sister in 1998. She was a life-long member of Buckingham Presbyterian Church in Berlin and served as a Trustee and as Church Historian. Murray was a member of the Calvin B. Taylor Museum, Ocean City Lifesaving Museum, and Worcester County Historical Society.

Her immediate surviving family includes daughter, Teresa Lynne Murray of Bishopville; sister Susan Taylor Cropper and husband Hugh Cropper III of Berlin; nephew Hugh Cropper IV and wife Jennifer of Ocean City and twin great-niece and nephew Myra Cropper and Hugh Thomas Cropper of Berlin; and niece Dorothy Amanda Cropper of Baltimore. Her husband, Elisha Warren Murray, died in March 2012.

A service will be held at Buckingham Presbyterian Church at 20 South Main St in Berlin on April 1, 2022 at 1 p.m. Those wishing to make donations in Lynne’s memory may send them to Buckingham Presbyterian Church at PO Box 248, Berlin, Md. 21811. Arrangements are being handled by the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Charlotte K. Hahn

OCEAN CITY — Charlotte K. Hahn, 91, formerly from Pasadena, Md., passed away peacefully at her home in Ocean City, Maryland on March 8, 2022.

Born in Baltimore on Feb. 4, 1931, she was the daughter of the late John and Minna Kammer. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John of 16

years, and her three sisters, Wilhelmina Dolan, Ruth Parrish and June Herthum. Charlotte is survived by her partner, Eli Solomon, and her two daughters, Verna Marlow, husband Rick and Wendy Brumfield, husband Vernon. She was known as “Cookie” to her grandchildren, “V”, Megan, and Nick and to her great grandchildren Josh and Alyssa. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who refer to her as Auntie Char.

Charlotte graduated from Eastern High School and attended Salisbury State. She was a fantastic cook and homemaker. She enjoyed playing bridge and became a Certified Bridge Director of the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL). She owned and operated the Severna Park Duplicate Bridge Club for 23 years. As a bridge player, she attained the rank of Diamond Life Master with the ACBL. She was kind, loving, welcoming and a friend to all, and, quick with a joke, she was always the life of every party. She enjoyed cruising and loved Broadway musicals. Everyone who knew her loved her. She lived her life to the fullest.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Services in Berlin. To send condolences to the family and for more information, please visit easternshorecremation.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Charlotte’s name can be made to the SPCA or Alzheimer’s Association. Any questions regarding the celebration of life, please contact the family.

Charles Victor Littleton (Red’s)

IRONSHIRE — Red’s Littleton passed away peacefully in his home of 37 years in Ironshire on Friday, March 25, 2022. Red’s wish to be home in his final days was easily granted and he was cared for lovingly and deeply by his family.

Red’s was born on Jan. 16, 1954 in Pennsylvania, but home was on West Street in Berlin. He is survived by his father, Victor Charles Littleton, and wife, Joanna, of Gumboro, Del.; whom Red’s loved with all of his heart. He is also survived by his Sister, Donna Tull (David), who helped care for her big Brother, her hero.

Red’s shared his life on Earth with his wife Terry Phillips for 46 wonderful years. The two of them spent a lifetime together, creating cherished memories filled with love, family and music. Red’s is also survived by his daughter, Meaghan Poulin (Shaun) and two grandchildren Cadie Littleton and Charlie Poulin and who can forget the grandpuppy Peaches. In addition, Red’s was blessed with numerous other family members, whom all loved him dearly.

Red’s was preceded in death by his Mother, Alice Littleton and his grandparents, Parley and Mary Littleton of Friendship, Maryland; and Calvin and Catherine Coffin of Willards, Maryland.

Red’s graduated from Stephen Decatur High School in 1972. He was a loyal and proud employee of Worcester County Liquor Control for 43 years. Red’s began his career as a clerk in the Berlin Store in 1974 and worked his way up to Warehouse Operations Manager in Snow Hill. He truly loved his job and all of the many employees that he cherished as his own family.

Red’s loved to hunt, fish, spend time with his family and friends playing music. He was a drummer in the band Cabin Fever, with his brothers-in law, Bill Phillips, Glen Phillips and their cousin, Kevin Brown.

Red’s was baptized by Rev. Barry McCready in 1973 at the First Baptist Church in Berlin, Maryland and later became a member of St. Martin’s United Methodist Church while Dr. Rev. Brooks Reynolds served as Pastor for the charge.

Red’s was a proud and committed donor to the Blood Bank of Delmarva, contributions in Red’s memory made be made to The Blood Bank of Delmarva. In addition, contributions could also be made to Coastal Hospice or St. Martin’s Fellowship Church.

A funeral service was held and officiated by the Dr. Rev. Vicki Gordy-Stith. Burial will be immediately following the service at a Family Cemetery in Campbelltown, Md.

Funeral arrangements were made by Kirk Burbage of Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Isaiah 25:8 – “He will swallow up death in Victory and the Lord GOD will wipe always tears from off all faces”.