Worcester Preparatory School’s Chess Club Tournament winners were recognized in front of their classmates and awarded with a trophy recently. Led by Head of Lower School Dr. Sara Timmons and Upper School Social Studies teacher Paul Cyryca, the club had much interest this year maxing out at 40 students participating. The club met twice a month since the start of the 2021-2022 school year and had its final Chess Tournament March 3.

During lunch on Wednesday, Dr. Timmons presented the winners, Liam Doran (‘30), left, of the Grades 2-4 bracket and Artemiy Klimins (‘29), below, of the Grades 5-8 bracket, with their trophies. The runners-up in the Grades 2-4 was Tejal Pillai (‘31) and Allen Martikan (‘31) and in the Grade 5-8 was Liam McAllister (‘29).