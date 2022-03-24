Jimmy Charles is pictured during a recent performance. Submitted Photo

OCEAN CITY – Jellyfish Festival announced this week country rocker Jimmy Charles as the main stage headliner for the Saturday, June 4 event.

“What a perfect way to spend an evening – a cold beer in your hand and Jimmy Charles performing with his full band,” said Jellyfish founder and director Brad Hoffman. “One of Ocean City’s favorite sons, returning from Nashville. He promises to put on a rocking show that will leave fans wanting more.”

A national recording artist, Charles is a rising star in the world of country music. From his hometown of Ocean City, fans came to know him through TV shows “American Idol” and “Nashville Star.” In 2020, he was named Male Artist of the Year by the Nashville Industry Music Awards, and his “Never Had A Bad Day” won Song of the Year. He has shared the stage with superstars like Travis Tritt, Kacey Musgraves and Lady Antebellum.

This year, Live Wire will be partnering with production company Outer Control Entertainment and recording studio Cozy Recordings to put together an amazing vibe, according to Hoffman. Cozy will be presenting the B-Stage inside the interactive Vendor Village.

Returning to the Jellyfish Festival grounds over the June 4-5 weekend is the fan favorite Shore Craft Beer Fest. The afternoon event will feature more than 20 regional breweries including Burley Oak, Fordam & Dominion, and Big Oyster.

The June event will also mark the return of the East Coast Cornhole Championships, presented by the Maryland Cornhole Organization. The tournament, played right on the beach, is open to both professional and amateur teams, who will compete for cash and prizes. For more information, visit MarylandCornhole.net.

Concert tickets and Shore Craft Beer Fest tickets are on sale now at JellyfishFestival.com.