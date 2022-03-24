Financial advisor Eric Johnston, Bonnie, Ray and Joshua Nordstrom presented a $508,000 gift to CFES President Erica Joseph for the express purpose of aiding children in need. Submitted Photo

SALISBURY — More than half a million dollars will benefit the needs of foster children and children in crisis situations in the Lower Shore community. The Nordstrom Family Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore was created by Ray and Bonnie Nordstrom after they were inspired to grow their impact while continuing to make a difference in the lives of area children.

“We have worked with so many local organizations serving families in need, but our hearts are always drawn to the children. They are our future and we want to help them, in some small way, to be the best they can be,” said Bonnie Nordstrom. “I hear of foster care children being moved to new families with all their belongings in a black plastic bag. Our hope is to provide some basic resources to less advantaged children, so that personal dignity and well-being is elevated during the experience.”

The Nordstroms have a history of philanthropy and recognize that in creating an impact, it is critical to meet the day-to-day needs, but also to help identify opportunities to improve the systems that those in crisis have to navigate.

“My father grew up very poor, but always said that education was the great equalizer in life,” said Ray Nordstrom. “For educational opportunity to find fertile soil, certain basic needs need to be met. We hope to provide decent clothes, shoes, and personal items to foster care children and children of families in need.”

It was the family’s financial advisor, Eric Johnston of InFocus Financial Advisors, Inc., who connected the Nordstrom’s with the Community Foundation. He knew that a Donor Advised Fund was an efficient and flexible way for the family to support a variety of causes that were close to their heart.

“By utilizing the resources offered through the Community Foundation, the Nordstrom’s gift will make a long-lasting difference,” said Community Foundation President Erica Joseph. “Through earned interest, their gift will be able to continually grow, which in turn creates more money available in the future for these important causes.”