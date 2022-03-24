Worcester County Garden Club Held Mushroom Presentation

Community AMembers of the Worcester County Garden Club (WCGC) gained an understanding of the important role mushrooms have on our ecosystem and health during a recent presentation by Matthew Harhai. Harhai owns and operates Goat Tree Plum Farm with his wife Anmei. Pictured from left to right are Anmei Harhai, WCGC President Deb Young and Matthew Harhai.