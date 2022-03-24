Magic Mike Visited Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

Community CThe cat Magic Mike visited the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City on March 2 as club members heard from representatives of Town Cats, a local nonprofit that helps homeless cats. Pictured from left to right are Kiwanis Club President Tim Lund, Town Cats Treasurer-Secretary Nancy Carter, Magic Mike, Town Cats Vice President Elizabeth Scott and Town Cats President Susan Mohler.