Things I Like – March 25, 2022

by

Signs of spring blooming

March Madness upsets

A restful vacation

Smooth roller coasters

All the recent NFL trades

An easy I-95 trip

“The Last Kingdom” on Netflix

Trying and liking a new restaurant

My kids’ faces on a roller coaster

Hotels with great guest service

A quick healing injury

About The Author: Steven Green

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.