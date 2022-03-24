OCEAN CITY — The CRICKET Center, Worcester County’s only Child Advocacy Center, will hold its 9th Annual “5K Fun Walk for Kids” event on the Ocean City Boardwalk on Sunday, April 24 from noon until 3 p.m. A rain date has been scheduled for Saturday April 30. Proceeds from the event will directly support children that have witnessed or experienced abuse in Worcester County.

Registration is $25 per person and includes the walk, admission to a reception following the walk with refreshments, swag bag, and other kid-friendly activities. Trophies will be awarded during the reception for both the top individual fundraiser and team fundraiser.

Event registration is available online at www.thecricketcenter.com, by calling the CRICKET Center at 410-641-0097, or on the day of the event beginning at 11 a.m. at Hooters Restaurant, 5th Street and the Boardwalk.

The CRICKET Center’s goal is to reduce childhood trauma and abuse by helping local agencies come together to address the needs of each child. The multidisciplinary team consists of law enforcement officers, child protective service personnel, prosecutors, legal professionals, advocates, mental health therapists and medical personnel. The team works together as one unit to investigate crimes against children and to prosecute the individuals responsible. Team members meet regularly to communicate and collaborate on child abuse cases which are reviewed beginning with the victim’s initial outcry through investigation, treatment and prosecution.

The CRICKET Center not only aids in local efforts to prosecute individuals who harm children, but also provides trauma therapy for children that have experienced physical and/or sexual abuse. Partnering agencies include Atlantic General Hospital, local law enforcement, Life Crisis, Inc., the Worcester County Board of Education, Worcester County Department of Social Services, and the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s office.

Services provided by The CRICKET Center are always free to the child victim and to non-offending family members.

CRICKET Center Executive Director Lauren Cooper said the “5K Fun Walk” is the center’s largest fund-raising effort of the year. The CRICKET Center has partnered with Hooters of Ocean City for this year’s event.

“They are an amazing support for the CRICKET Center and help us in our prevention efforts here on the Lower Shore for kids in our community by hosting our event,” Cooper said.