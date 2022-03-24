Three Worcester Prep swimmers representing the Mako Swim Club turned in strong performances at the Mid-Atlantic Junior Olympics last weekend with a handful of medals won and plenty of personal bests. Pictured above from left are Gabriella Damouni, Anna Mumford and Jude Damouni. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Three Worcester Prep swimmers representing the Mako Swim Club turned in strong performances last weekend at the Mid-Atlantic Junior Olympics with each dropping their times in their events and adding a few personal bests over the course of the four-day event.

For Jude Damouni (Class of 2026), Gabriella Damouni (Class of 2027), and Anna Mumford (Class of 2027), hard work and hours in the pool with the Mako Swim Club paid off last weekend. Each of the Worcester Prep swimmers competed in multiple events and placed or medaled in several at the Mid-Atlantic Junior Olympics last weekend.

For example, Gabriella Damouni finished second in the 200-freestyle, fourth in the 1,000-freestyle, fifth in the 1,650-freestyle, ninth in the 100-freestyle and 10th in the 500-freestyle. Gabriella collected four medals during the meet and recorded personal bests in seven of the events in which she competed.

Anna Mumford finished second in the 1,000-freestyle and fourth in the 1,650-freestyle and earned two medals. Mumford also finished 22nd in the 100-freestyle, 17th in the 200-freestyle, 24th in the 100-backstroke, 23rd in the 200-backstroke, 19th in the 200-individual medley and 15th in the 400-individual medley.

Jude Damouni finished 28th in the 200-freestyle, 18th in the 1,000-freestyle, 19th in the 1,650-freestyle and 56th in the 100-butterfly. Jude also set personal bests in four of his events including the 200-freestyle, the 1,000-freestyle, the 1,650-freestyle and the 100-butterfly.

Each of the Mallard swimmers dropped times in all of their events, which is what their coaches are looking for. Dropping times from one meet to another indicates their hard work and dedication to the sport are paying off and they are getting faster.

With their strong performances and medals won, Gabriella Damouni and Anna Mumford advanced to Mid-Atlantic Swimming’s Senior Championships this weekend at the Keystone Aquatic Center in Carlisle, Pa.