Ocean Aviation Flight Academy, a world-class flight training institution on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, announced it has been chosen by Textron Aviation Cessna Aircraft as the “Top Hawk” Cessna Pilot Center for 2022. As part of the Top Hawk recognition, a ceremony was held on March 22 at the Textron Cessna headquarters in Wichita, Kan., where Ocean Aviation was presented with a brand-new Cessna Skyhawk. The aircraft will be registered as N795TH and painted in Ocean Aviation's company colors with the Ocean Aviation logo proudly displayed on the tail and "Top Hawk" painted on the wingtips. An open house is planned at the Ocean City Airport on Saturday, March 26 to welcome the new aircraft. In addition to flight training, Ocean Aviation will use the custom branded Cessna Skyhawk to promote aviation at air shows and recruiting events. Submitted Photo

New Practitioner

BERLIN – Atlantic General Health System announced today that Wendy Corkran, CRNP, has joined Atlantic General Health System to provide primary

care to the communities of southeastern Sussex County, Del. After providing patient care for more than 13 years as a registered nurse, Corkran earned her Master of Science in nursing at Wilmington University in 2017 to become a family nurse practitioner.

Corkran practices alongside Dr. Ellen Rowe at Atlantic General Primary Care in West Fenwick, Del., and is currently accepting new patients.

Business Expansion

SALISBURY – Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”), announced an agreement with the City of Salisbury to deploy next generation fiber-to-the-premises broadband services. Construction is set to begin in early 2023 to deliver an all-fiber choice for high-speed, reliable service to over 11,000 homes and businesses. This expansion marks the company’s second fiber community in Maryland, joining the City of Frederick.

Glo Fiber provides multi-gigabit internet access, streaming TV, and phone service in the mid-Atlantic region, with optional wall-to-wall WiFi service that allows customers to connect anywhere in their home or business. WiFi is optimized via automatic updates and intelligent routing that “learns” the layout of the building – enabling outstanding coverage during a time when connectivity is crucial. Glo internet pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes.

“We continue to expand our coverage areas throughout the mid-Atlantic region with a mission to provide future-proof, reliable internet service to communities where choice is limited,” says Chris Kyle, vice president of industry and regulatory affairs at Shentel. “With a 100% fiber network, businesses and residents will be able to take advantage of high definition quality video, plus symmetrical download and upload speeds for virtual learning, video conferencing, gaming, and e-commerce.”

Retirement Recognized

SNOW HILL – On March 15, the Worcester County Commissioners recognized the career accomplishments of Worcester County Fire Marshal Jeff McMahon, who will retire March 31. McMahon joined Worcester County Government (WCG) on March 9, 1987. He played a pivotal role in transforming the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office (WCFMO) from a one-man shop into a team of highly-trained deputy fire marshals whose responsibilities include fire inspections and plan reviews, instructing fire safety awareness programs in schools and communities, investigating fires and explosions, and responding to hazardous materials incidents.

“In his role leading the WCFMO, volunteering with area fire companies, and heading up hazardous materials responses, Jeff has made a number of noteworthy marks on public safety in Worcester County,” Commissioner Joe Mitrecic said.

McMahon, who worked as a program director at WDMV radio in Pocomoke and also worked at WKHI, began his career with WCG in Emergency Services and was quickly promoted to the position of supervisor. During that time, he played a key role in developing and maintaining the computer aided dispatch system and the original 911 addresses, which required measuring and adding a physical 911 address for every 50-foot section of roadway in the county. When the WCFMO was separated from Emergency Services in 1994, McMahon was recruited to the position of assistant fire marshal. Eighteen months later the commissioners appointed him to lead the young department as the fire marshal.

Following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, he worked with local, state, and federal partners to establish the 40-member Special Hazards Response Team. This team consists of county, fire, and emergency medical services (EMS) professionals, and volunteers who are trained to respond to biological, radiological, nuclear, and high-yield explosives. He also succeeded in having the WCFMO selected to serve as a beta tester for the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms BATS (Basic Arson Tracking System).

McMahon spearheaded the development of the Fire Training Center in Newark, along with the 2006 replacement of its main classroom building, which now houses the special hazardous response equipment and serves as a training facility for fire, EMS, law enforcement, military, and Worcester Technical High School students earning certification as fire fighters and emergency medical technicians. He also authored the current policy requiring county fire marshals to be trained and certified as law enforcement officers, enabling the WCFMO to be officially recognized by the Maryland Police Training Commission as a law enforcement agency. This certification grants police authorities to deputy fire marshals when investigating fire and explosive-related crimes.

McMahon also cultivated close working relationships between the WCFMO and other departments and agencies, which resulted in the sharing of manpower and specialty resources as needed with the Ocean City Fire Marshal’s Office and with the ten volunteer fire departments and all law enforcement agencies in Worcester County to investigate fires, particularly so when the origins are suspicious, involve fatalities, high-dollar losses, or other suspicious circumstances.

In addition to his service to WCG, McMahon was a paramedic for 24 years, served as vice president and president of the Maryland Fire and Explosive Investigators Association and sat on several National Fire Protection Association subcommittees. He is a 41-year member and former assistant chief of the Girdletree Volunteer Fire Company as well as a current member of the International Association of Arson Investigators.

Upon his retirement, McMahon will pass the torch of leadership to incoming Fire Marshal Matt Owens.

Physician Assistant Hired

BERLIN – TidalHealth is pleased to welcome Valerie Golembeski, PA-C, to the TidalHealth Gastroenterology team in Ocean Pines, Maryland. She will

practice alongside Dr. Canakis and Erika Anders-Pinto, PA-C.

Golembeski received her Bachelor of Science degree in the Accelerated Pre-Physician Assistant Program from Marywood University. She later earned her master’s degree in physician assistant studies from Marywood University.

Golembeski is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. She lives in Ocean Pines and likes to stay involved with young professional groups in the area.