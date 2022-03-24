City Manager Recommends Mayor, Council Salary Hikes OCEAN CITY – The salaries of Ocean City’s Mayor and Council positions could see a significant increase based on recommendations presented during a budget introduction session this week. City Manager Terry McGean this week presented his research into elected officials’ salaries in municipalities across the state and recommended significant increases for Ocean City’s Mayor and… Read More »

Ping Pong Groundbreaking Set For April 2 BERLIN – A groundbreaking ceremony for Burbage Park’s ping pong tables is set for April 2. The public is invited to Burbage Park on William Street Saturday, April 2, at 9 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for what will be known as “The Tables at Burbage Park.” The project, spearheaded by nonprofit We Heart Berlin,… Read More »

Gypsy Moth Suppression Planned For Worcester County SNOW HILL– More than 3,000 acres in Worcester County will be treated for spongy moths following recent pest surveys. The Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) advised Worcester County this week that the agency would be treating 3,082 acres to suppress the population of spongy moths—the insects formerly known as gypsy moths. “The spongy moth devastates… Read More »