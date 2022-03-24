Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles

Join the club, 55 plus, at Harpoon Hanna’s in Fenwick Island, 4-6 p.m. 302-436-9577 or BeachSingles.org.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

March 26: Annual Oyster Roast

The Snow Hill Oyster Roast has become a town staple over the past 11 years. This all-you-can-eat style event features local vendors who serve up unique, and delicious, oyster-based dishes. In addition to the amazing food, attendees will enjoy two live bands, bottomless beer, prizes, and more. Tickets sell out quick though so be sure to grab yours while you can! This event is one you will not want to miss. Purchase tickets at snow-hillchamber.com.

March 26: Bull and Oyster Roast

Sons of the American Legion Post 166 on 23rd St in Ocean City will host from 4-7p.m. Includes pit beef, oysters, hot dogs, baked beans, cole slaw, cheese tray, dessert and draft beer. Music with DJ Mikey. Cost $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Tickets available at the post or call 410 289-3166. Tickets are limited.

March 26: Lincoln Day Dinner

The Worcester County Republican Central Committee will host the Ocean City Fontainebleau Hotel. Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner and program at 6:30 p.m. $75 per person. Make checks payable to WCRCC, PO Box 1432, Ocean Pines, Md. 21811. For reservation form and to select your meal choice between beef medallions grilled salmon and chicken breast, call Loretta 443-614-4953 or Mary 443-880-3740.

March 26: AUCE Breakfast Buffet

AUCE breakfast buffet at the Whaleyville United Methodist Church located at 11716 Sheppards Crossing Road in Whaleyville, MD. $8/adult and $4/child. Saturday, March 26th from 7am-10am. Buffet will include pancakes, bacon, sausage, scrapple, scrambled eggs, chipped beef, hash brown potatoes, toast, fruit and assorted beverages.

April 2: Spring Food Drive

Join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Food Lion in Ocean Pines. Members will be collecting canned goods, nonperishable food items, toiletries and monetary donations for local food banks. Food banks receiving donations this month include St. Mary’s/Holy Savior Church and St. Vincent de Paul Society (Ocean City), Sarah’s Pantry & Community Church (Berlin), Delmarva’s Homeless Helpers (Salisbury), Chincoteague Island Food Closet (Chincoteague, VA), and Shepherd’s Office (Georgetown, Del.). The needed items include ready-to-eat and microwave-ready meals, single-serve cereals, shelf stable milk, breakfast and granola bars, fruit cups, juice boxes, individual snack packs, cases of bottled water, and microwave rice cups. Additionally, baby/infant needs include formula, diapers, and wipes and one of the recipients is able to distribute fresh fruits and vegetables. Paper products, such as paper towels and toilet paper, and personal hygiene items, such as shampoo, soap, toothbrush and paste in regular or travel size, are also needed. Monetary donations will be used to purchase additional food items to ensure well-rounded donations are provided to each organization.

April 2: Drive-Thru Fried Chicken

Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church is offering from 11 a.m. until. For $14, guests receive four pieces of fried chicken, string beans, mashed potatoes, gravy, cole slaw, apple sauce, roll and cupcake.

April 8: Annual Cash Bingo

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding their annu-al cash bingo at the main station on Friday, April 8. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early birds begin at 5:45 p.m. Regular games begin at 7 p.m. There will be 20 regular games, two specials and jackpot and a 50/50 raffle. Food and beverages available for purchase. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your limited tickets.

April 21: OP Boat Club Meeting

The Ocean Pies Boat Club’s annual Spring General Meeting in the Ocean Pines Community Center’s Assateague Room. Doors open at 6 p.m. for socializing and light refreshments. Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Speaker is Michael Castoro and his subject is “The History of the Pride of Baltimore.” Public invited.

April 23: Bikers For Autism

Join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation for the Inaugural Bikers for Autism ride. This premier event will raise funds for the Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County. Bike registration will be held from 9-11 a.m. at The Cork Bar (motorcycles park along Wicomico Street) followed by the ride, escorted by the Wicomico and Worcester County Sheriff’s departments. Following the ride, join the Bikers Without Borders Foundation and other enthusiasts from noon to 3 p.m. for a block party sponsored by The Cork Bar, The Bearded Clam and Crawl Street Tavern with live music from The Chest Pains. The $25 registration fee includes a buffet lunch and non-alcoholic beverages. All are welcome to join the ride and the block party. There will be silent auctions, raffles, and a 50/50 raffle.

April 23: Drive Thru Church Lunch

From 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, home-made soups including peas and dump-lings and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details.

April 24: CRICKET Center Walk

The CRICKET Center, Worcester County’s only Child Advocacy Center, will hold the 9th annual “5K Fun Walk for Kids” event on the Ocean City Boardwalk from noon until 3 p.m. A rain date has been scheduled for Saturday April 30. Proceeds from the event will directly support children that have witnessed or experienced abuse in Worcester County. Registration is $25 per person and includes the walk, admission to a reception fol-lowing the walk with refreshments, swag bag, and other kid-friendly activities. Trophies will be awarded during the reception for both the top individual fundraiser and team fundraiser. www.thecricketcenter.com to register or call 410-641-0097 or on the day of the event beginning at 11 a.m. at Hooters Restaurant, 5th Street and the Boardwalk.

May 11: Hospice Fundraiser

Coastal Hospice will be hosting its annual signature event, Taste of Finer Things! featuring a pairing of fine wine and delectable food from local restaurants. This spectacular evening is a chance to sample some of the best that the Ocean City area has to offer. Reservations for this sell out event are $100/-person and includes open bar, wine and food pairings, live entertainment and dancing by “On the Edge” Band, free play, and so much more at the Ocean Downs Casino 6-9:00 p.m. To learn more about Taste of Finer Things, sponsor or attend www.coastalhospice.org/taste/.

June 11: MC Walk

Registration is under way for MAC’s Soles for Seniors, a one-mile walkstepping off from the Wicomico Youth & Civic Cent-er. Registration and check-in starts at 8 a.m., the walk begins at 9 a.m., and a-wards and food are planned for 10 a.m. Registration is $10 and includes a visor, breakfast and the awards ceremony. Donate a total of $50 (which includes registration) and also get an event T-shirt. All ages are welcome. Children under age 5 walk for free and don’t need to register. Proceeds will benefit MAC’s Life Bridges Dementia Dare Day Program and Connections senior center activities. To register, visit www.macinc.org.