WPS Chapter of the International Thespian Society Inducted New Members

by

Members of the Worcester Preparatory School’s junior class were inducted into the Students E, the Educational Theatre Association’s student honorary organization to recognize high school student achievement in Theatre Pictured, front from left, are inductees Cayden Wallace, Parker Tingle, Cooper Ludt and Christopher Todorov; and, back from left, Assistant Head of School/Head of Upper School Mike Grosso, Middle/Upper School Music Director Christopher Buzby, standing senior class members Brooke Phillips, Sydney Lamson-Reich, Anderssen Taylor, Grace Baeurle, Nicholas Hearne, Upper School Dance/Drama Director Paulette DeRosa-Matrona and Head of School Dr. John McDonald.