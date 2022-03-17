Worcester County Commissioners Recognize March as Women’s History Month

Community BOn March 1, the Worcester County Commissioners presented a proclamation recognizing March as Women’s History Month to Commission for Women (CFW) members, honoring the contributions of these and other exemplary women to the economic, cultural, and social well-being of Worcester County. Those pictured include CFW members Terri Shockley (front row, from left), Chair Tamara White, Laura Morrison, and Co-Chair Coleen Colson; and Commissioners Chip Bertino (second row, from left), Jim Bunting, Joe Mitrecic, Ted Elder, Diana Purnell, Josh Nordstrom, and Bud Church.