James Burke Wheatley

OCEAN PINES- James Burke Wheatley, age 92, died on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Born in Towson, Md., he was the son of the late James Wheatley and Bertha (Raver) Wheatley. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Margaret

(Walton) Wheatley and, children; Bruce Wheatley and his wife Laura of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Robert Wheatley and his wife Josette of Berlin, Md., and daughter-in-law Kathy Wheatley of Summerville, S.C., and several nieces and nephews. There are seven grandchildren, Margaret Talucci, Ashley Wheatley, Colin Wheatley, Thomas Wheatley, Anthony Nowicki, Anna Wheatley, and Helen Wheatley; as well as four great-grandchildren, Rocco Talucci, Lila Talucci, Owen Wheatley, and Adelyn Smith. He was preceded in death by his son Gary Wheatley, and sisters Helen Kaufman and Janet Carnes.

Mr. Wheatley was a 1947 Graduate of Towson High School. He received his college degree and law school degree from the University of Maryland and University of Baltimore by 1953. He also served 17 years in the Army National Guard in the Office of Army Judge Advocate General (JAG). He was a member of the Maryland Bar Association, Kiwanis Club of Ocean City and Ocean Pines, 32nd Masons- Mt. Moriah, and Shriner Boumi Temple Scottish Rite. Mr. Wheatley served as President of the Towson Shrine Club and President of the Seminar Club. He was also a member of the Community Church at Ocean Pines.

A funeral service will be held at the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Md., on Sunday, March 20th at 3 p.m. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Rev. Dale Brown will officiate. A donation in his memory may be made to: Shriners Children’s Hospital. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com.

Thomas L. Oneto

OCEAN PINES- Thomas (Tom) L. Oneto, 91, passed away at home on March 3, 2022.

Tom was married to Ellen Mary for almost 75 years. He was the proud father to 10 children: Elena, Anna (deceased), Adrienne (Alexander), Elissa, Vincent, Paul, Mary Claire (Victor), Christopher (Donya), Francesca (Kevin), and Thomas S.; a proud grandfather to 17 grandchildren; and a proud great-grandfather to six great-grandchildren.

Aviation was close to Tom’s heart. As a young man, he obtained his private pilot’s license, instrument rating, ground school and flight instructor ratings. He went on to achieve a Commercial Pilot and Flight Instructor Certificate and ratings. He taught flight school and then became an airline pilot. He managed his own consulting firm specializing in training curriculum and accident reconstruction until his retirement in 1996.

One of the many memorable experiences Tom had in his life was flying the original seven Mercury astronauts between Langley Air Force Base and Cape Canaveral in addition to other locations in the United States.

His career path also included senior administrative positions in various aviation associations plus authoring many aviation operations, maintenance, and training manuals. He was a monthly contributing author to Aviation Digest until his death.

As past President of the Ocean City Aviation Association, Tom was instrumental in obtaining the historic Huey helicopter, which is now on display at the Ocean City Municipal Airport.

A private ceremony was held on March 10th. Donations in his memory may be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor. Letters of condolences can be sent to the family via www.burbagefuneralhome.com.